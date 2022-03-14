MARTA secures millions in federal funding

MARTA leaders arrived in Washington, D.C. for the annual American Public Transportation Association Legislative Conference in the midst of a series of federal successes. The federal 2022 spending bill, passed by the Senate Thursday, March 10, included support for three MARTA initiatives:

Senator Raphael Warnock secured $5 million for the Clayton Operations & Maintenance Facility.

Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Warnock secured $3.85 million for additional electric buses for MARTA’s fleet.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath secured $1 million for the Brookhaven Station rehabilitation.

And today, Monday, March 14, the Federal Transit Administration announced an additional $15 million grant for the Clayton Operations & Maintenance Facility under the Bus and Bus Facilities Program.

“As we embark on our largest expansion program in decades, MARTA is excited about this news and grateful for the support,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “The Clayton O&M facility has now been awarded $33 million in total federal funds, which underscores the value and importance of this project.”

“Strengthening MARTA’s presence in Clayton County helps create jobs, provide commuters with affordable options to get around, bolster the local economy and combat climate change,” said Senator Reverend Warnock.

The Clayton O&M Facility will support 31 regional bus routes and over 250 buses, while increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs. It will include bus maintenance, cleaning, and fueling facilities, transit operations and administrative offices, and a MARTA Police Precinct. The project is estimated to support over 350 construction jobs, as well as more than 700 new permanent jobs.

Building on a 2019 FTA grant for Low and No-Emission buses, MARTA’s no-emission electric fleet also received a federal boost with $3.85 million secured by Senators Warnock and Ossoff. The omnibus bill includes a Congressionally Directed Spending process that allows MARTA to purchase six new electric buses, bringing the total fleet to a dozen. MARTA plans to continue transitioning to electric by seeking additional funding made available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The future of MARTA’s bus fleet is electric, which will help combat climate change and reduce public health impacts from air pollution, especially in vulnerable populations. MARTA thanks Senator Ossoff for his leadership in requesting and securing this money to support MARTA’s second purchase of electric buses,” said Greenwood.