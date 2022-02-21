MARTA Reach will bring rideshare service to Atlanta transit

Beginning March 1, MARTA will add a rideshare service to its offerings, kicking off a six month trial of MARTA Reach.

MARTA and the Georgia Tech are hosting a launch event for MARTA Reach, on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. on the Georgia Tech campus.

MARTA Reach is a six-month pilot research project with Georgia Tech to test an app-based, multimodal rideshare service designed to connect riders to MARTA bus and rail and help minimize waiting and walking.

“Exploring first- and last-mile connectivity options is important in providing transit service that meets the needs of everyone in metro Atlanta,” saidMARTA Interim General Manager Collie Greenwood. “This pilot program will test the system’s efficiency and provide information on whether a large- scale version would work across MARTA’s service area.”

MARTA Reach launches Tuesday, March 1 in West Atlanta, Belvedere, and Gillem Logistics Center and costs the same as a MARTA fare, $2.50.

The service will run from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is a ridesharing service, meaning other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during your trip, and you use an app to request the service when needed.

MARTA Reach will operate in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton Counties.

MARTA and Georgia Tech Research Cooperation received a $1 million grant last fall from the U.S. National Science Foundation to pilot the program. To learn more visithttps://itsmarta.com/reach.aspx.