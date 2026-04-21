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Atlanta is No. 5 on Terminix’s annual list of the Top 50 Most Mosquito-Infested Cities. That’s one spot lower than last year’s No. 4 ranking, but it still puts the city firmly in the company of America’s buzziest metros — and the bugs aren’t going anywhere.

What’s Happening: Terminix builds its list from 2025 service data collected across more than 300 company-owned branches nationwide. The rankings are released each year ahead of peak mosquito season, which runs roughly from late spring through early fall.

What’s Important: Terminix says prolonged heat, higher humidity, and increased rainfall are pushing mosquito activity into areas that haven’t historically seen much of it. Dr. Sydney Crawley, the company’s principal vector scientist, said in a statement: “We’re seeing longer mosquito seasons and expanding geographic reach, which means communities that haven’t historically faced high mosquito pressure are now experiencing sustained exposure. That has implications not just for comfort, but for public health preparedness.”

How This Affects Real People: For Atlanta residents, that means peak season is arriving with more pressure than usual, even in neighborhoods that haven’t dealt with heavy mosquito activity before. Terminix recommends emptying and refreshing bird baths, pet bowls, plant saucers, and other containers regularly, keeping gutters and drains clear, and using EPA-registered repellent when spending time outside.

The Path Forward: Atlanta has now held a top-five spot on this list for at least two consecutive years. Terminix says mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, and recommends residents stay indoors or wear long sleeves and pants during those windows. For heavier infestations, the company suggests insecticidal barrier treatments.