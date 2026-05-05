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Georgia wildfires behave differently from fires in other parts of the country, and understanding why helps explain how crews approach them. Several factors specific to Southeast Georgia’s landscape and climate combine to make fires here especially persistent and unpredictable.

Wildfires in Southeast Georgia can spread fast and hold heat even when they do not look dangerous, according to officials managing the Highway 82 fire.

Fuel type: Much of the region is covered in pine forests, including longleaf and slash pine. These trees shed needles that pile up into a thick layer of dry material on the ground. That pine straw dries out quickly and can carry fire fast, even when conditions seem mild.

The understory: Palmetto, gallberry, and other dense shrubs grow beneath the trees. This layer of vegetation lets fire spread across the ground while also making it burn hotter and more intensely.

Soil and weather: Sandy soils drain quickly, so ground-level fuels dry out faster after rain. Warm temperatures, wind, and low humidity create conditions where fire can stay active and move in ways that are hard to predict.

The ecosystem factor: Southeast Georgia’s forests and wetlands have evolved with frequent fire over long periods of time. Because of that, fuels tend to be arranged in ways that support regular burning, which means fires in this region can be persistent even after they appear to slow down.

Officials say understanding why fires behave the way they do helps explain the careful, thorough work crews must do each day.