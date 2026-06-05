COLUMBUS — Two people have been arrested after a shooting on Hamilton Road in Columbus left a victim with gunshot wounds, police say.
What’s Happening: Columbus police say officers arrived at the 5200 block of Hamilton Road at about 1:43 a.m. on June 1 after reports of a shooting. They found a victim who had been shot.
Who Was Arrested: Police say two people face charges in connection with the shooting:
Ronald Forsyth faces charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which means he is accused of having a gun despite a prior felony conviction. Reality Forsyth faces charges of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.
What’s Important: Columbus police say more arrests are possible. The investigation is being handled by the department’s Violent Crimes Unit.
The Path Forward: Because police say additional arrests are pending, the case is still active. The condition of the shooting victim has not been released.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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