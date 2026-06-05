What’s Happening: Columbus police say officers arrived at the 5200 block of Hamilton Road at about 1:43 a.m. on June 1 after reports of a shooting. They found a victim who had been shot.

Who Was Arrested: Police say two people face charges in connection with the shooting:

Ronald Forsyth faces charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which means he is accused of having a gun despite a prior felony conviction. Reality Forsyth faces charges of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

What’s Important: Columbus police say more arrests are possible. The investigation is being handled by the department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The Path Forward: Because police say additional arrests are pending, the case is still active. The condition of the shooting victim has not been released.