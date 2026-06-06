Four Hall County polling places will be at different addresses on June 16 for the runoff election. Voters who normally cast ballots at those sites will need to go somewhere else that day.

What’s Happening: Vacation Bible School events and ongoing construction are blocking the use of four regular polling sites on June 16 only. Here are the temporary locations:

Flat Creek Baptist Church (5504 Flat Creek Road, Gainesville) moves to Flat Creek Baptist Church Annex, 3780 Old Oakwood Road, Oakwood

Flowery Branch Elementary School (5544 Radford Road, Flowery Branch) moves to West Hall Middle School, 5470 McEver Road, Oakwood

Hopewell Baptist Church (5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville) moves to Redwine Methodist Church, 3285 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (3650 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville) moves to Free Chapel, 3001 McEver Road, Gainesville

From the elections office: “Due to previously scheduled Vacation Bible School activities and ongoing construction, these four locations cannot be used for the June 16 runoff election,” Hall County Elections Manager Paige Thompson said. “We encourage voters to plan ahead to ensure they report to the correct polling location on Election Day.”

What This Means for You: If you normally vote at one of the four original locations, you must go to the temporary site on June 16. Regular voting schedules at all four locations are not affected on any other date.

The Path Forward: Voters can look up their polling place at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Hall County Elections can be reached at elections@hallcounty.org or (770) 531-6945.