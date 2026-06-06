MARIETTA — A man is dead after Cobb County police officers shot him Friday night following a car chase and crash on Windy Hill Road near Osborne Court in Marietta.
What’s Happening: Officers in marked patrol cars tried to pull over a Cadillac SUV around 10:22 p.m. Friday for reckless driving. Police say the driver took off. He lost control of the SUV, which flipped near a home on Windy Hill Road west of Osborne Court. The driver stayed inside the overturned vehicle and refused to get out.
According to police, the driver fired a gun at officers. When he tried to climb out while still holding the gun, an officer shot him. He died at the scene.
What’s New: No officers were hurt. The driver’s name has not been released.
The Path Forward: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state agency that independently reviews police shootings, is now leading the investigation. When it finishes, the findings go to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether any officers face criminal charges.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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