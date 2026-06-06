What’s Happening: Officers in marked patrol cars tried to pull over a Cadillac SUV around 10:22 p.m. Friday for reckless driving. Police say the driver took off. He lost control of the SUV, which flipped near a home on Windy Hill Road west of Osborne Court. The driver stayed inside the overturned vehicle and refused to get out.

According to police, the driver fired a gun at officers. When he tried to climb out while still holding the gun, an officer shot him. He died at the scene.

What’s New: No officers were hurt. The driver’s name has not been released.

The Path Forward: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state agency that independently reviews police shootings, is now leading the investigation. When it finishes, the findings go to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether any officers face criminal charges.