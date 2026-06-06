Four free-range philosophers are causing a bovine brouhaha in Long County — and they did not ask for your permission.
Long County officials are warning drivers to watch out for the hazardous herd after a small herd of cattle — one heifer and three yearlings — wandered off somewhere near the intersection of Moody Road and George Swindell Road off Cecil Nobles Highway. Whether they were making a moo-ve for freedom or simply staging a slow-speed stampede is, at this point, unclear.
CATTLE CALL
County officials posted the alert Friday evening, urging residents to use caution while traveling in the area. Anyone who spots the wandering quartet on or near the roadway is asked to call 911 immediately with their location.
Four cows. One heifer. Three yearlings. Zero apparent regard for traffic laws.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Until these bovine bandits are back behind a fence where they belong, Long County drivers are advised to keep their eyes on the road — and, apparently, also on the shoulder, the ditch, and anywhere else a 600-pound animal might decide to stand and stare at you.
Drive carefully. The steaks have never been higher.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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