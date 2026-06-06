Four free-range philosophers are causing a bovine brouhaha in Long County — and they did not ask for your permission.

Long County officials are warning drivers to watch out for the hazardous herd after a small herd of cattle — one heifer and three yearlings — wandered off somewhere near the intersection of Moody Road and George Swindell Road off Cecil Nobles Highway. Whether they were making a moo-ve for freedom or simply staging a slow-speed stampede is, at this point, unclear.

CATTLE CALL

County officials posted the alert Friday evening, urging residents to use caution while traveling in the area. Anyone who spots the wandering quartet on or near the roadway is asked to call 911 immediately with their location.

Four cows. One heifer. Three yearlings. Zero apparent regard for traffic laws.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Until these bovine bandits are back behind a fence where they belong, Long County drivers are advised to keep their eyes on the road — and, apparently, also on the shoulder, the ditch, and anywhere else a 600-pound animal might decide to stand and stare at you.

Drive carefully. The steaks have never been higher.