A crash involving a Gwinnett County Police officer shut down multiple lanes at the busy intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road on Friday.

What’s Happening: The crash happened at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners. Multiple lanes were blocked while investigators worked the scene.

What’s New: The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation. When a Gwinnett County officer is involved in a crash, it is standard practice for an outside agency to handle the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

What’s Still Unknown: How the crash happened has not been released. It is not known whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

The Path Forward: The Georgia State Patrol investigation is ongoing.