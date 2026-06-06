A crash involving a Gwinnett County Police officer shut down multiple lanes at the busy intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road on Friday.
What’s Happening: The crash happened at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners. Multiple lanes were blocked while investigators worked the scene.
What’s New: The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation. When a Gwinnett County officer is involved in a crash, it is standard practice for an outside agency to handle the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.
What’s Still Unknown: How the crash happened has not been released. It is not known whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.
The Path Forward: The Georgia State Patrol investigation is ongoing.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.