COCHRAN — Some Cochran residents may not have received their utility bills yet, but city officials say the bills have been mailed.
The City of Cochran issued an alert Friday saying it had received a large number of calls from customers who had not yet gotten their bills.
What to do if your bill has not arrived
Residents who have not received a bill are asked to call City Hall at (478) 934-6346 before the 10th of the month to get their current balance.
Deadline still stands
The city says utility bills remain due on the 10th of each month, regardless of when the bill arrives in the mail. Payments not received by that date are considered late… because government.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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