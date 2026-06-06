The City of Cochran issued an alert Friday saying it had received a large number of calls from customers who had not yet gotten their bills.

What to do if your bill has not arrived

Residents who have not received a bill are asked to call City Hall at (478) 934-6346 before the 10th of the month to get their current balance.

Deadline still stands

The city says utility bills remain due on the 10th of each month, regardless of when the bill arrives in the mail. Payments not received by that date are considered late… because government.