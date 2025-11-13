Missed this week’s light show? The sky might give you a third and fourth chance.

What’s Happening: A strong geomagnetic storm could make the northern lights visible across parts of the United States through Friday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a watch for the colorful display that typically stays near the North Pole.

What’s Important: Tonight offers the best shot to see the aurora, with storm activity expected to weaken by Friday. The sun is near the peak of its 11-year cycle, which means more chances to witness these rare southern appearances.

How to Watch: Get away from city lights and find a dark spot like a park or countryside location. The lights show best between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., typically within two hours of midnight. Your phone camera might catch colors your eyes can’t see, so snap some photos even if you don’t spot anything right away. Clear skies are a must since clouds will block the view.

Between the Lines: The sun’s magnetic poles are flipping right now, creating the turbulence that sends charged particles streaming toward Earth. When these particles slam into our atmosphere, they create the glowing displays. Current forecasts suggest the lights might reach as far south as Pennsylvania and Oregon, though Georgia sits outside that zone.

What’s Next: More viewing opportunities could arrive between November 25 through 27 and December 2 through 4, when high-speed solar winds from gaps in the sun’s magnetic field reach Earth. The rest of November and early December should stay quiet.

The Sources: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, local meteorologists.