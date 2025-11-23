Rain and storms will hit Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday, right as many people hit the road for Thanksgiving.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says Georgia will see scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday brings isolated showers with much cooler temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight.

What’s Important: The worst travel weather will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. If you can leave early or wait until Thursday, you’ll avoid the heaviest rain.

Day-by-Day Breakdown: Sunday and Monday will be the best travel days with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday see increasing showers and storms across north Georgia. Thanksgiving Day will be cooler with isolated showers and highs only in the 50s and 60s.

The Big Picture: Temperatures will stay above normal through Wednesday before a cool down hits Wednesday evening. The coldest morning will be Friday with lows dropping to the low 30s in some areas.

What to Do: Check the latest forecast for your area or destination at weather.gov before traveling for Thanksgiving.

The Sources: National Weather Service.