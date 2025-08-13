Thunderstorms and soaked ground could trigger flooding through the night in Georgia’s mountain counties.

⚠️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Georgia’s mountain counties near the Tennessee and North Carolina borders. More rain is expected—and fast.

Thunderstorms will be most active from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Some storms could pack wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour

Localized flooding is possible, even outside the watch zone

🌧️ Why It Matters: With the soil already saturated, even a modest round of storms could push creeks out of their banks. For communities nestled near rivers and in low-lying areas, that means the risk of flooding ramps up fast—and could arrive before dinner.

🔁 The Pattern: This is part of a broader summer trend. Daily thunderstorms are in the forecast for north and central Georgia through Tuesday. Right now, the risk of widespread severe weather remains low, but the possibility of a washout increases with every soggy day.

🌎 The Big Picture: It’s been a wet summer across much of Georgia—and in the mountains, that’s a double-edged sword. While the rainfall keeps drought at bay, it also sets the stage for flash flooding, mudslides, and road closures when storms roll in.

🧭 The Sources: National Weather Service.

