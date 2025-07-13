Tybee Island Ocean Rescue has raised the green flag today, signaling ideal swimming conditions for beachgoers looking to cool off in the 80-degree Atlantic waters.
🏄♀️ Why It Matters: With extreme UV levels and temperatures climbing to 86 degrees, knowing when it’s safe to swim helps residents and visitors enjoy the beach while staying protected from dangerous conditions.
🌊 Today’s Conditions: The ocean is particularly calm today with minimal surf (1-2 feet) and light northwest winds between 6-9 mph, creating ideal conditions for families and less experienced swimmers.
- High tide peaks at 10:20 a.m., with low tide at 4:36 p.m.
- Water temperature is a comfortable 80 degrees
☀️ Stay Protected: Today’s UV index is at extreme levels (11), meaning unprotected skin can burn in minutes.
- Experts recommend reapplying waterproof sunscreen every 80 minutes
- Consider UV-protective clothing and seeking shade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
🚩 Know the Flags: The green flag flying today indicates low hazard conditions, but ocean conditions can change quickly.
- Green: Low hazard, calm conditions
- Yellow: Medium hazard, moderate surf/currents
- Red: High hazard, strong surf/currents
- Double Red: Water closed to the public
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.