Tybee Island Ocean Rescue has raised the green flag today, signaling ideal swimming conditions for beachgoers looking to cool off in the 80-degree Atlantic waters.

🏄‍♀️ Why It Matters: With extreme UV levels and temperatures climbing to 86 degrees, knowing when it’s safe to swim helps residents and visitors enjoy the beach while staying protected from dangerous conditions.

🌊 Today’s Conditions: The ocean is particularly calm today with minimal surf (1-2 feet) and light northwest winds between 6-9 mph, creating ideal conditions for families and less experienced swimmers.

High tide peaks at 10:20 a.m., with low tide at 4:36 p.m.

Water temperature is a comfortable 80 degrees

☀️ Stay Protected: Today’s UV index is at extreme levels (11), meaning unprotected skin can burn in minutes.

Experts recommend reapplying waterproof sunscreen every 80 minutes

Consider UV-protective clothing and seeking shade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

🚩 Know the Flags: The green flag flying today indicates low hazard conditions, but ocean conditions can change quickly.

Green: Low hazard, calm conditions

Yellow: Medium hazard, moderate surf/currents

Red: High hazard, strong surf/currents

Double Red: Water closed to the public

