A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of east central Georgia and runs through 2 p.m. Saturday.
What’s Happening: North winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are expected across area lakes. The advisory covers five Georgia counties: Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, and Burke.
What’s Important: The National Weather Service says strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft on area lakes.
How This Affects Real People: Boaters should use extra caution. Strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.