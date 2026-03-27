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A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of east central Georgia and runs through 2 p.m. Saturday.

What’s Happening: North winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are expected across area lakes. The advisory covers five Georgia counties: Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, and Burke.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service says strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft on area lakes.

How This Affects Real People: Boaters should use extra caution. Strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.