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Fast-moving thunderstorms are sweeping across north Georgia Tuesday morning, bringing wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning to a wide stretch of counties from the mountains to the Atlanta suburbs.

What’s happening: Radar showed two strong storm cells around 7:30 a.m., both racing east at 50 mph. One was near Lathemtown, about 11 miles northeast of Canton. The other was over Clayton in Rabun County.

Where the storms are headed: The Canton-area storm is moving through Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson, Dawson, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, and DeKalb counties. Cities in its path include:

Canton, Cumming, Roswell, Alpharetta, Milton, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Duluth, Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Buford, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Doraville, Gainesville, Peachtree Corners, and Mountain Park.

The Clayton storm is pushing east through Rabun County and the surrounding mountain areas, including Mountain City, Tiger, Lakemont, Oconee State Park, Black Rock Mountain State Park, Devils Fork State Park, and Lake Jocassee.

What’s important: The Canton-area storm is producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Weather officials warn that if you can hear thunder, you are already close enough to be struck. Both storms can knock down tree limbs and send unsecured outdoor objects flying.

What to do: Anyone outside should go inside immediately. Both alerts were set to expire by 8:15 a.m., but the storms are moving fast and conditions can change quickly.