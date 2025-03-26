FBI Raids Georgia Flooring Manufacturer and Rescues Workers From Modern Slavery

The FBI, along with multiple agencies, executed federal search warrants at Wellmade Industries and several homes in Bartow County as part of an active labor trafficking investigation. Authorities allege the company used fraud and coercion to force Chinese nationals and other immigrants to work against their will.

“We’ve deployed 20 linguists and victim specialists to assist dozens of potential victims,” an FBI spokesperson said. The operation specifically targets what appears to be a modern form of slavery, with workers reportedly held through force, fraud, or coercion.

Special agents are currently on scene in Cartersville investigating claims of worker exploitation, though officials stress there is no immediate public safety threat.

By The Numbers: The FBI had 1,660 pending human trafficking investigations nationwide as of July last year. Between October 2022 and September 2023, the agency opened 664 new human trafficking investigations across the country.

Labor trafficking cases represent only 6 percent of the FBI’s human trafficking investigations, while sex trafficking accounts for 93 percent.

In Context: Labor trafficking often receives less attention than sex trafficking because it’s harder to identify – the underlying work itself isn’t illegal, making victims less visible to authorities. The Wellmade Industries case shows how immigrant communities are particularly vulnerable to labor exploitation, with language barriers often preventing victims from seeking help.

This raid in Cartersville represents one of the larger labor trafficking operations in Georgia in recent years, focusing on industrial exploitation rather than agricultural labor trafficking which is more commonly reported in the state.

Take Action: The FBI urges anyone with information about human trafficking to report it to law enforcement or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can also be directed to the HSI Tipline at 877-4-HIS-TIP. Recognizing the signs of labor trafficking – including restricted movement, debt bondage, poor living conditions, and confiscation of identification documents – can help identify victims in your community.