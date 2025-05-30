A line of strong storms is set to sweep across Georgia today, bringing the risk of damaging winds, large hail, and even a brief tornado or two. Residents should stay alert as the storms move quickly from the northwest to the southeast.

⛈️ Why It Matters: Severe weather can cause power outages, property damage, and dangerous travel conditions. Knowing when storms will hit your area helps you stay safe and make smart choices for your family.

🕒 What To Expect: The storms will arrive in waves across the state.

Northwest Georgia, including Rome and Dalton, can expect storms between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Metro Atlanta and surrounding areas will see the worst weather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central and southern parts of the state, including Macon and Dublin, should prepare for storms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. or later.

🌬️ Between The Lines: The main threats are wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail as large as one inch in diameter.

A couple of brief tornadoes are possible, but the chance of a tornado hitting any one spot is low.

Frequent lightning is also expected, so stay indoors if you hear thunder.

⚡ Catch Up Quick: A cold front is driving this round of severe weather. The National Weather Service has placed much of north and central Georgia under a level two threat, meaning scattered severe storms are likely.

🌎 The Big Picture: Severe weather is common in Georgia during late spring as cold fronts clash with warm, humid air. These storms can develop quickly and bring dangerous conditions with little warning. Staying weather-aware and having a plan can make all the difference when storms roll through.

Stay tuned to local updates and have a way to get warnings today. If you hear thunder, head indoors and stay there until the storms pass.

