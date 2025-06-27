Scattered thunderstorms will hit north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening, with some storms potentially bringing dangerous wind gusts up to 60 mph.

🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms could damage property, down trees, and cause power outages across the region. Residents should stay weather-aware and have a safety plan ready if severe weather approaches their area.

🌪️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday, warning of scattered but potentially powerful storms.

The strongest thunderstorms could produce damaging downburst wind gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph, strong enough to cause significant damage.

⚠️ Looking Ahead: The stormy pattern won’t end today. Similar scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to continue daily through Wednesday.

Weekend and early week storms could also produce strong wind gusts and hail, adding to the potential hazards.

🏡 Stay Safe: Residents should secure outdoor furniture, stay indoors during storms, and keep devices charged in case of power outages. Having a weather radio and emergency supplies ready is also recommended.