Severe Storms Target Northwest Georgia Today

🌩️ What We Know: A cold front approaching Northwest Georgia brings the threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service warns scattered storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

🔍 By The Numbers: The weather service has placed Northwest Georgia under a level 3 threat on their 5-point scale, indicating an “enhanced risk” of severe weather. Central Georgia faces a level 2 “slight risk,” while areas near the coast have a level 1 “marginal risk.”

⚠️ Why It Matters: These storms could damage property, down trees, and cause power outages. The timing means many people will be commuting home during the highest risk period.

🌪️ In Context: While damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, the tornado risk remains at level 2 out of 5.

🔮 What’s Next: The cold front will push through the region tonight, likely bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Residents should monitor local forecasts as storm timing and intensity could change.

📱 Take Action: Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including a weather radio and phone notifications. Secure outdoor items that could become projectiles in strong winds, and plan to be in a sturdy structure during the afternoon and evening hours.