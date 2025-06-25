Georgians should prepare for scattered severe storms this afternoon and evening that could bring damaging winds and hail across the state.
🌩️ Why It Matters: These storms are taking an unusual northeast to southwest track across Georgia, which could catch residents off guard. The severe weather threat level has reached 2 out of 5 for most of the state, meaning real damage is possible.
⏰ Timing Alert: The National Weather Service warns the highest risk period will be between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. today (Wednesday), giving residents limited time to prepare.
🌪️ Threat Breakdown: The main dangers include:
- Wind gusts between 40-60 mph that could damage property
- Hail potentially reaching quarter-size
- A lower but present tornado risk
🔍 What Makes This Unusual: These storm clusters will move from northeast to southwest across Georgia, which meteorologists note is not typical for our region and might confuse residents used to traditional storm patterns.
📱 Stay Weather-Aware: The National Weather Service in Atlanta is actively monitoring the situation, with their latest update coming Tuesday afternoon. Keep weather alerts enabled on your devices throughout the evening.
