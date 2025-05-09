Georgians should prepare for potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with damaging winds and hail possible during the evening commute.

🌩️ What We Know: Isolated thunderstorms will develop across north and central Georgia today, with the strongest storms expected between 3 and 9 p.m. The National Weather Service warns some storms could produce quarter-size hail and wind gusts reaching 60 mph.

🌧️ Looking Ahead: The unsettled weather pattern continues through next week. Rain and thunderstorms will persist from Saturday through Wednesday, bringing 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across the region, with isolated areas possibly receiving up to 5 inches.

⚠️ Flood Risk: The extended period of rain could push some local rivers above flood stage by mid-week if the forecasted rainfall materializes.

🔍 Why It Matters: Today’s storms coincide with Friday evening commutes and outdoor activities. The timing creates potential hazards for drivers and anyone outdoors during the peak storm hours.

📱 Take Action: Stay weather-aware today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and consider adjusting outdoor plans during the 3 to 9 p.m. window when storms are most likely to be severe.

Author Profile Related Posts B.T. Clark B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian. B.T. Clark https://thegeorgiasun.com/author/btclark/ Severe Storms Possible Today Across Georgia

B.T. Clark https://thegeorgiasun.com/author/btclark/ Teen Missing From Rex Home Since Wednesday Night

B.T. Clark https://thegeorgiasun.com/author/btclark/ Georgia is The 11th Kinkiest State

B.T. Clark https://thegeorgiasun.com/author/btclark/ Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For North Georgia Counties