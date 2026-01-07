Parts of Georgia are under a marginal risk for severe weather as a storm system moves through the state Friday afternoon into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
What’s Happening
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk — Level 1 out of 5 — for portions of Georgia beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Friday night, possibly into early Saturday morning.
A marginal risk means isolated severe storms are possible, but not all areas will see severe weather.
What’s Important
The system could bring:
- Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms
- Gusty, damaging winds
- Heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding in low-lying areas or places with poor drainage
- A brief tornado, particularly with stronger storms
Storm chances increase Friday afternoon and evening.
What Changed
The Storm Prediction Center map shows a yellow “SLGT” (slight risk) zone covering parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with a broader green “MRGL” (marginal risk) area extending into Georgia.
What We Know
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management issued the alert Thursday, urging residents to stay weather-aware.
The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center are continuing to monitor the system as it develops.
What’s Still Unknown
Exactly which areas will see the strongest storms remains unclear.
The forecast may shift as the system approaches.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.