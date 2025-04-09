Pollen Count Skyrockets After Rain Subsides

Allergy sufferers faced a tough day as pollen levels surged beyond 1,000 after a brief respite from recent rainfall.

🌧️ What We Know: The pollen count jumped dramatically to 1,034 today, following two days of lower counts when rain helped keep airborne allergens down. Tree pollen appears particularly high, with moderate levels of mold activity also reported.

🤧 Why It Matters: This sudden spike affects thousands of local allergy sufferers who may experience worsened symptoms including sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes. The transition from low to extremely high pollen counts can catch many people unprepared.

📊 By The Numbers: Today’s count of 1,034 represents a significant jump from the lower levels during the rainy period. Tree pollen registers in the high range, while grass pollen remains relatively low and weed pollen shows moderate activity.

🌿 In Context: Spring typically brings the highest pollen counts of the year as trees release pollen for reproduction. Rain temporarily washes pollen from the air, but counts often surge immediately after wet weather as plants release built-up pollen.

🔮 What’s Next: Allergy sufferers should monitor daily pollen forecasts and prepare for potentially high levels in coming days as spring pollination continues.

🧴 Take Action: Limit outdoor activities during peak pollen hours (typically mid-morning to early afternoon), keep windows closed, change clothes after being outside, and consult with healthcare providers about appropriate allergy medications or treatments.