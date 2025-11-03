Georgia is in for a beautiful stretch of fall weather this week with dry conditions and mild temperatures across the state.

What’s Happening: Metro Atlanta will see highs in the low to mid-70s through most of the week, with lows in the low to mid-40s. The warmest days will be Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will climb from 63 degrees Monday to a peak of 74 degrees Wednesday through Friday before cooling slightly to 72 degrees Saturday.

Overnight lows will gradually warm from 41 degrees Monday night to 55 degrees Friday night.

What’s Important: The entire state will stay dry for most of the week with temperatures running slightly warmer than normal for early November.

Between the Lines: The North Georgia mountains will feel cooler than metro Atlanta, with temperatures running 6 to 8 degrees lower throughout the week.

The Big Picture: Rain chances return late Friday into Saturday, though forecasters say confidence remains low. This dry pattern gives Georgians a perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities before potential weekend showers arrive.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta