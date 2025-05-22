The much-anticipated Memorial Day weekend will welcome warm weather warriors with mostly magnificent conditions before Monday’s moisture moves in. Temperatures will climb into the 90s by Sunday, with rain holding off until the holiday itself.

☀️ What We Know: Friday features fantastic conditions with sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees. Winds will remain wonderfully calm. Saturday stays similarly splendid, warming to 87 degrees under sunny skies. Sunday sizzles as temperatures soar to 92 degrees with only a slight shower chance after 2 in the afternoon. Memorial Day maintains the mercury at 92 degrees but brings a 40 percent possibility of precipitation, particularly in the afternoon.

🏊 Why It Matters: Pool parties and picnics can proceed as planned for most of the weekend. Saturday stands out as the sweet spot for outdoor activities with perfect temperatures and pristine skies. Sunday sightseers should stay vigilant for possible afternoon sprinkles, while Monday’s more meaningful rain chances might meddle with Memorial Day services and backyard barbecues.

⛈️ What’s Next: The pattern pivots after the holiday weekend. Monday night maintains a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before gradually clearing. The precipitation possibility persists into Tuesday before potentially pulling away.

🧴 Take Action: Pack plenty of sunscreen for this scorcher of a weekend. Hydration will help handle the heat, especially Sunday and Monday when temperatures tickle the 90s. For Monday’s Memorial Day events, consider carrying compact collapsible umbrellas and planning potential indoor alternatives if afternoon thunderstorms threaten.