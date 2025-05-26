Memorial Day cookouts and pool parties across Georgia might need a raincheck—or at least a sturdy umbrella—as thunderstorms gear up to crash the holiday with wind, hail, and enough rain to drown your potato salad.

🌩️ What We Know: Scattered storms will roll in this afternoon and linger overnight, packing strong wind gusts, small hail, and localized flooding. The National Weather Service warns some could turn severe, especially after sunset. The chaos doesn’t stop there: Tuesday through Friday will see daily rounds of thunderstorms, with gusty winds and lightning stealing the spotlight.

⚠️ Why It Matters: Memorial Day is supposed to mean grill smoke, not storm alerts. But with a “marginal risk” of severe weather Monday and Tuesday, residents should plan for delays, downed branches, and sudden downpours.

🔮 What’s Next: The storm parade continues all week, though Friday offers a glimmer of hope for drier skies. Forecasters aren’t yet betting on a rain-free weekend, so maybe hold off on washing the car.

☔ Take Action: Grill masters, you may want to take an umbrella with you when you grill those hotdogs and hamburgers. Or grill early and move that Memorial Day lunch up an hour.

