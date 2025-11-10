North Georgia is seeing light snow flurries Monday as temperatures prepare to plunge into the 20s across most of the state tonight. While snow is not yet sticking, the North Georgia mountains could see up to 1 inch of snow accumulation today and tonight.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Georgia starting at 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will drop between 20 and 27 degrees across north and central Georgia, with even colder conditions in the mountains where the snow flurries appeared.

What’s Important: The hard freeze could kill your outdoor plants and burst unprotected water pipes in your home. You need to take action before 7 p.m. tonight to protect your property.

What You Should Do: Bring outdoor plants inside or cover them with blankets or tarps. Wrap exposed water pipes with insulation, let faucets drip slowly overnight, or drain outdoor pipes completely. These simple steps can prevent hundreds or thousands of dollars in damage.

Between the Lines: Snow flurries in November are unusual but not unheard of in the mountains of northeast Georgia. The flurries signal just how cold this system is as it moves through the state.

The Sources: National Weather Service.