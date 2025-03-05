Lake Wind Advisory: High Gusts Advisory for Parts of Georgia

A lake wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday as powerful gusts create dangerous conditions for small watercraft across east central Georgia and central South Carolina.

🌬️ What We Know: West winds will blow between 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph overnight. Thursday will bring continued gusts up to 30 mph across the region.

🗺️ Where It’s Happening: The advisory covers numerous communities including Augusta, Columbia, Aiken, North Augusta, Orangeburg, and many other cities throughout east central Georgia and central South Carolina.

⚠️ Why It Matters: These strong winds will create rough waves on area lakes, making conditions particularly hazardous for small boats and watercraft.

🚤 Take Action: Boaters should exercise extreme caution on all lakes in the affected areas. The combination of strong winds and choppy water significantly increases the risk of small craft capsizing.

⏱️ What’s Next: The advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday, March 6. Weather officials will monitor conditions and update advisories as needed.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: If you notice someone struggling with their boat or watercraft during these conditions, call for emergency assistance immediately rather than attempting a rescue that could put you in danger as well.