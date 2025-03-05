Lake Wind Advisory: High Gusts Advisory for Parts of Georgia

A lake wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday as powerful gusts create dangerous conditions for small watercraft across east central Georgia and central South Carolina.
🌬️ What We Know: West winds will blow between 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph overnight. Thursday will bring continued gusts up to 30 mph across the region.
🗺️ Where It’s Happening: The advisory covers numerous communities including Augusta, Columbia, Aiken, North Augusta, Orangeburg, and many other cities throughout east central Georgia and central South Carolina.
⚠️ Why It Matters: These strong winds will create rough waves on area lakes, making conditions particularly hazardous for small boats and watercraft.
🚤 Take Action: Boaters should exercise extreme caution on all lakes in the affected areas. The combination of strong winds and choppy water significantly increases the risk of small craft capsizing.
⏱️ What’s Next: The advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday, March 6. Weather officials will monitor conditions and update advisories as needed.
🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: If you notice someone struggling with their boat or watercraft during these conditions, call for emergency assistance immediately rather than attempting a rescue that could put you in danger as well.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.