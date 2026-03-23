A cartoon-style illustration of a person wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, sneezing or blowing their nose into a tissue. The background shows a cityscape with tall buildings and a clear sky. Surrounding the person are large, orange pollen particles and clouds of pollen, indicating an allergy or pollen-related reaction.
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Atlanta Allergy & Asthma recorded a total pollen count of 6,563 on Monday, March 23. The organization is Georgia’s only pollen count authority.

What’s Happening: The Monday report shows a total pollen count of 6,563, driven almost entirely by tree pollen, which is registering near the top of the scale. Grass, weeds, and mold are all low.

What’s Important: Most allergy organizations use a scale that tops out around 1,500. Monday’s reading of 6,563 is more than four times that level.

How This Affects Real People: Those with pollen allergies may experience stronger symptoms on days with counts this high.

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