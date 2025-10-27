Widespread rain will soak north and central Georgia today, with some areas at risk for flash flooding.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says rain will fall across the region this morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms are also possible.
What’s Important: Far north Georgia could see flash flooding as rain falls over and over in the same areas. A few stronger storms may bring gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected.
What’s Next: More widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms will return Wednesday and Wednesday night.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.