Widespread rain will soak north and central Georgia today, with some areas at risk for flash flooding.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says rain will fall across the region this morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms are also possible.

What’s Important: Far north Georgia could see flash flooding as rain falls over and over in the same areas. A few stronger storms may bring gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected.

What’s Next: More widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms will return Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The Sources: National Weather Service.