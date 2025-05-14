Hail and Howling Winds Headed for Northeast Georgia Today

Powerful storms packing potentially punishing hail will pummel parts of northeast Georgia today. Residents should ready themselves for rough weather between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

🌩️ Why It Matters: These isolated severe thunderstorms could damage property and create dangerous conditions during the afternoon commute. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph might hit communities from Athens to Augusta.

🌪️ Threat Assessment: The National Weather Service has issued a Level 1 threat for the region, indicating isolated severe storms are possible. While tornadoes remain a minimal risk, they haven’t been completely ruled out.

🔍 Between the Lines: The timing of these storms coincides with peak heating hours when atmospheric conditions become most unstable. The green shading on the weather map shows the precise areas under threat.

⏱️ Plan Your Day: If you live in northeast Georgia, consider completing outdoor activities before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. to avoid the highest risk period. Keep weather alerts enabled on your devices throughout the day.