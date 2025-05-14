Hail and Howling Winds Headed for Northeast Georgia Today

Powerful storms packing potentially punishing hail will pummel parts of northeast Georgia today. Residents should ready themselves for rough weather between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
🌩️ Why It Matters: These isolated severe thunderstorms could damage property and create dangerous conditions during the afternoon commute. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph might hit communities from Athens to Augusta.
🌪️ Threat Assessment: The National Weather Service has issued a Level 1 threat for the region, indicating isolated severe storms are possible. While tornadoes remain a minimal risk, they haven’t been completely ruled out.
🔍 Between the Lines: The timing of these storms coincides with peak heating hours when atmospheric conditions become most unstable. The green shading on the weather map shows the precise areas under threat.
⏱️ Plan Your Day: If you live in northeast Georgia, consider completing outdoor activities before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. to avoid the highest risk period. Keep weather alerts enabled on your devices throughout the day.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.