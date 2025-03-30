Georgia’s Pollen Count Remains Extreme Today

Your sinuses aren’t imagining things. Today’s pollen count hit a staggering 11,159, marking the third consecutive day of what can only be described as botanical warfare against local residents.

🌳 What We Know: Tree pollen remains the primary culprit in our ongoing respiratory nightmare, but today marks the first appearance of grass pollen this season. Yesterday’s count topped 14,000, making today’s slight decrease about as comforting as being hit by a slightly smaller truck.

🌿 Why It Matters: Allergy sufferers face a double threat now with both tree and grass pollens actively circulating. Weed pollen is also showing moderately high activity, creating what allergists call the “perfect storm” and what residents call “absolute misery.”

💊 Take Action: Doctors recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollen hours (typically 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.), keeping windows closed, changing clothes after being outside, and consulting with healthcare providers about appropriate medications.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Consider checking on neighbors or those with severe allergies who might need assistance with errands during these high pollen days. Sometimes the smallest gesture—like a grocery run—can be the greatest relief.