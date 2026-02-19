Listen to this post

Georgia will see temperatures climb 15 degrees or more above normal through Saturday, with highs approaching record levels on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: High temperatures will reach the 70s and lower 80s through Saturday under warm and humid conditions. Thursday’s forecast shows highs between 68 and 81 degrees, with Friday reaching 70 to 83 degrees.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service says Thursday and Friday temperatures will approach record daily highs for those dates. Rain chances increase through the end of the week, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday.

The Forecast: Friday brings a 60 to 80 percent chance of showers and isolated storms, with lows between 57 and 65 degrees. Saturday shows similar rain chances with scattered storms and highs between 65 and 78 degrees. Sunday morning will see showers ending, with clearing skies in the afternoon as a cold front moves through.

The Temperature Drop: Below normal temperatures are expected early next week after the cold front passes this weekend. Monday’s highs will range from 40 to 53 degrees, with lows between 22 and 33 degrees. Tuesday will be colder, with morning lows between 20 and 29 degrees and highs between 48 and 57 degrees.