Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations on Saturday as snow and sub-freezing temperatures affect North and Central Georgia.

What’s Happening: State parks opened warming stations on Saturday, January 31. ParkPass fees are waived for anyone using a warming station. Warming station locations are available at gastateparks.org/Alerts.

What’s Important: Snow began moving into north Georgia by 5:45 a.m. Saturday and is accumulating quickly, according to the National Weather Service Peachtree City. Parts of northeast Georgia could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow, while metro Atlanta could see anywhere from half an inch to 5 inches.

How This Affects Real People: Wind chills are anticipated in the -5 to 5 degree range Saturday night and Sunday morning. Cold temperatures will cause snow to accumulate on roadways Saturday, creating hazardous travel conditions. Snow covered roads will remain through Sunday due to continued cold temperatures.

What Happens Next: Sub-freezing temperatures are expected through Monday. Most snowfall will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday across North and Central Georgia.