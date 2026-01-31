Listen to this post

The National Weather Service revised its snowfall totals Friday evening showing parts of northeast Georgia could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow on Saturday. However, expected totals for metro Atlanta have gone down slightly. The metro area could see anywhere from half an inch to 5 inches of snow.

What’s Happening: The forecast map shows snowfall predictions ranging from no measurable snow in southwest Georgia to 8 to 12 inches in northeast Georgia. Snow will begin late Friday night and continue through Saturday.

What’s Important: Eastern Georgia is forecast to receive the highest totals. Union is forecast to receive 5 to 7 inches. Franklin, Blairsville, and Athens are forecast to receive 3 to 5 inches. Gainesville and Washington are forecast to receive 2 to 5 inches. Augusta is forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches.

How This Affects Real People: Cold temperatures will cause snow to accumulate on roadways, creating hazardous travel conditions Saturday. Snow covered roads will remain through Sunday due to continued cold temperatures.

What Happens Next: Snow will begin late Friday night over far north Georgia and spread southward through Saturday morning, then taper off through Saturday afternoon.