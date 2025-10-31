Parents can put away the rain ponchos and umbrellas. Halloween night will be dry across Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

Why It Matters: After a dreary Thursday, families planning to trick-or-treat can expect clear skies and comfortable temperatures Friday evening—no need to cover up costumes with rain gear.

What’s Happening: Sunshine and dry conditions return Friday, the National Weather Service reports. However, it could be a bit chilly by Southern standards in some areas. Evening temperatures across the state will hover in the 50s, with some areas slightly warmer.

Between the Lines: The forecast shows notable temperature differences across Georgia. Columbus will be the warmest at trick-or-treat time, hitting 64 degrees by 6 p.m., while Blairsville will be the coolest at 52 degrees. Metro Atlanta will see temperatures around 59 degrees during prime trick-or-treating hours before cooling to 51 degrees by 9 p.m.

Early risers will face chilly mornings statewide, with temperatures in the low 40s at 6 a.m. before warming into the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta.