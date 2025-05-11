Flash Flooding Threatens Candler County As Heavy Rain Continues

Residents in Candler County face dangerous flooding conditions today as heavy rainfall continues to drench the area.

🌧️ Why It Matters: Floodwaters have already covered several roads in the Metter area, creating potentially life-threatening situations for drivers who attempt to cross. Most flood deaths occur when people drive through standing water.

🚨 What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Charleston extended a flood advisory for Candler County until 1:45 p.m. today. Weather officials report up to 5 inches of rain has already fallen near Metter.

🚗 Between the Lines: The flooding impacts more than just Candler County. Bulloch, Evans, Jenkins, Screven and Tattnall counties also face similar conditions as the storm system moves through southeast Georgia.

🏠 The Big Picture: Low-lying areas, poor drainage zones and smaller roads face the highest risk. Communities including Metter, Pulaski and Register are experiencing the worst conditions.