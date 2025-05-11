Flash Flooding Threatens Candler County As Heavy Rain Continues

Residents in Candler County face dangerous flooding conditions today as heavy rainfall continues to drench the area.
🌧️ Why It Matters: Floodwaters have already covered several roads in the Metter area, creating potentially life-threatening situations for drivers who attempt to cross. Most flood deaths occur when people drive through standing water.
🚨 What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Charleston extended a flood advisory for Candler County until 1:45 p.m. today. Weather officials report up to 5 inches of rain has already fallen near Metter.
🚗 Between the Lines: The flooding impacts more than just Candler County. Bulloch, Evans, Jenkins, Screven and Tattnall counties also face similar conditions as the storm system moves through southeast Georgia.
🏠 The Big Picture: Low-lying areas, poor drainage zones and smaller roads face the highest risk. Communities including Metter, Pulaski and Register are experiencing the worst conditions.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.