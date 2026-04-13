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Dangerous fire conditions are expected across a large part of Georgia Monday, with two weather alerts in effect until 8 p.m. warning that fires can start and spread quickly.

What’s Happening: Low humidity, dry vegetation, and ongoing drought are combining to create high fire danger across dozens of counties in north, middle, and central Georgia. Humidity is expected to drop to 30% or below for at least four hours Monday afternoon and into the evening. Winds are forecast at 5 to 15 mph, with occasional stronger gusts. The Georgia Forestry Commission measured fine fuel moisture — how dry the vegetation is — as low as 7 to 10% in some areas, and still falling.

How serious is it: A wildfire on Buzzard Mountain in White County shows what these conditions can do. That fire has grown to roughly 60 acres and is only about 20% contained, with two aircraft helping ground crews protect nearby homes and structures.

Affected areas: Together, the two alerts cover more than 80 counties. The first covers Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert counties, where humidity could fall to near 30% with gusts occasionally topping 15 mph. The second, larger alert covers counties including Hall, Clarke, Bibb, Muscogee, Houston, Laurens, Baldwin, Troup, and dozens more stretching from the Atlanta suburbs into middle and south-central Georgia.

What you should know: Anyone thinking about burning outdoors should check with their local burn permitting authority first. Officials warn that fires can get out of control quickly under current conditions.

The Path Forward: Both fire danger alerts expire at 8 p.m. Monday. Drought conditions across the state are ongoing.