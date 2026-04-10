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Nearly 50 Georgia counties are under fire danger alerts today as dry air and parched vegetation create conditions where outdoor fires can spread fast.

What’s Happening: Two Special Weather Statements are active across a wide stretch of north and metro Georgia. Relative humidity, a measure of moisture in the air, is expected to drop to 25% or below for at least four hours this afternoon and into the evening. Dry vegetation on the ground means a fire that starts can move quickly.

What’s Important: The larger alert covers 43 counties running from the Tennessee state line south through metro Atlanta, including Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton, Cherokee, and Hall. A separate alert covers six northeast Georgia counties: Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert. That area has seen little rain in recent days, leaving vegetation especially dry.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone planning to burn yard debris or other materials outside today should contact their local government first to find out whether a burn permit is required or whether burning is currently allowed. Authorities warn fires can get out of hand quickly under today’s conditions.

The Path Forward: The larger alert expires at 8 p.m. The northeast Georgia alert expires at 12:30 p.m. Winds are expected at 3 to 6 mph out of the east to southeast, light but enough to push a fire through dry grass or brush.