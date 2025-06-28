Dangerous thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds and flash flooding across much of the state continue today.

⛈️ Why It Matters: These storms pack winds strong enough to knock down trees and power lines, leaving families without electricity during the summer heat. Flash flooding can make roads dangerous to drive on.

🌩️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service warns that scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across north and central Georgia. The strongest storms could produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, along with small hail and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

⚡ Right Now: Some isolated storms were spotted near Columbus around 7 a.m. this morning, bringing 40 mph wind gusts and heavy rain.

🗓️ Looking Ahead: More scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected every day through Wednesday. Some of these storms could also bring strong winds and hail.

📍 The Big Picture: Summer storm season in Georgia means residents need to stay weather-aware throughout the week. While not every area will see severe weather, storms can develop quickly and move fast. Having a plan and staying informed can keep your family safe when dangerous weather strikes.