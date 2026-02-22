Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Atlanta has issued a forecast for strong northwest winds and cooler temperatures across north and central Georgia on Sunday and Monday.

What’s Happening: A cold front is moving through overnight Saturday into Sunday. Northwest winds will develop across north and central Georgia on Sunday and continue through Monday.

What’s Important: Sustained winds will be 12 to 18 mph with frequent gusts over 30 mph each afternoon. In higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains, gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Isolated tree or power line damage is possible.

How This Affects Real People: Strong winds may cause isolated damage to trees and power lines, which could lead to power outages in some areas.

The Path Forward: Gusty conditions will persist through Monday afternoon before winds subside. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than recent days, with highs ranging from the low 40s in north Georgia to the upper 50s in south Georgia on Sunday.

By the Numbers: Forecast high temperatures for Sunday include 40 degrees in Blairsville, 46 in Gainesville, 48 in Atlanta, 49 in Rome and Athens, 50 in Madison, 52 in Macon, 54 in Columbus and Sandersville, 55 in Dublin, 56 in Abbeville, and 59 in Vidalia. Precipitation chances remain low across most of the state, with some areas in southeast Georgia showing 15 to 25 percent chances.