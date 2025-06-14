The Bluesberry Beer & Music Festival in Norcross, scheduled for 5 p.m. today, has been canceled due to severe weather concerns. Organizers say the decision was made with public safety as the top priority.

The annual event, which draws crowds for live music and craft beer, will not take place as planned. Officials apologized for the inconvenience and thanked the community for its understanding.

But while the festival is off, the celebration isn’t over. Local downtown shops and restaurants are still offering Bluesberry Specials, including blueberry-themed drinks and exclusive deals. Organizers encourage residents to explore these offerings and support local businesses.

For now, officials urge everyone to stay safe and stay dry as the weather moves through the area.