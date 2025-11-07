Starbucks released a bear-shaped holiday cup Wednesday that sold out almost immediately, leaving frustrated customers complaining about limited stock and employees buying them before stores even opened.

Why It Matters: Starbucks is facing backlash over limited stock of its popular Bearista Cold Cup, with some stores reportedly receiving just one or two units.

What Happened: Starbucks released its bear-shaped holiday tumbler early Wednesday morning. The 20-ounce clear cup features a lid with a green straw that looks like a tiny beanie on the bear’s head. Within hours, the $16.95 cup sold out at stores nationwide.

The Controversy: Angry customers flooded social media with complaints. Multiple shoppers claimed employees purchased the cups before stores opened, leaving nothing for waiting customers.

Starbucks Responds: The company apologized but didn’t say how many cups each store received. “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.” The chain promised more holiday merchandise is coming, though it didn’t provide specifics.

What’s Next: Starbucks’ 2025 holiday menu launched Wednesday, featuring returning favorites like the Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai. The company says additional holiday merchandise will arrive in stores soon.

You Decide: Was it a marketing blunder, or a genius move to create scarcity and demand?