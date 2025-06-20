Drivers in Clayton and Fulton counties should prepare for delays as GDOT closes lanes on I-85 this weekend for concrete repairs between Riverdale Road and Metropolitan Parkway.
🚧 Why It Matters: The closures will impact weekend travel on one of Atlanta’s busiest highways, causing significant delays at night.
🚗 What’s Happening: Shoulder lanes on I-85 southbound will close from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on both Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 as part of a larger concrete rehabilitation project.
⏰ Plan Ahead: The $7.1 million repair project aims to extend the life of the roadway but won’t be completed until early 2026, meaning drivers should expect periodic disruptions in this area.
🔍 Before You Go: Officials recommend checking real-time traffic conditions before traveling through the area by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or using the Georgia 511 app to avoid the worst delays.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.