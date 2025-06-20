Drivers in Clayton and Fulton counties should prepare for delays as GDOT closes lanes on I-85 this weekend for concrete repairs between Riverdale Road and Metropolitan Parkway.

🚧 Why It Matters: The closures will impact weekend travel on one of Atlanta’s busiest highways, causing significant delays at night.

🚗 What’s Happening: Shoulder lanes on I-85 southbound will close from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. on both Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21 as part of a larger concrete rehabilitation project.

⏰ Plan Ahead: The $7.1 million repair project aims to extend the life of the roadway but won’t be completed until early 2026, meaning drivers should expect periodic disruptions in this area.

🔍 Before You Go: Officials recommend checking real-time traffic conditions before traveling through the area by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or using the Georgia 511 app to avoid the worst delays.