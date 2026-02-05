Listen to this post

A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-75 south in Lamar County Thursday morning, backing up traffic into two nearby counties.

What’s Happening: The fire happened at 5:11 a.m. Thursday on I-75 south in Lamar County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website. The incident has been resolved.

What’s Important: Traffic congestion from the lane closures reached into Spalding County, ending just after the Jenkinsburg Road exit. All of I-75 south in Butts County saw heavy congestion.

What’s Still Unknown: Officials have not reported what caused the vehicle fire or how many vehicles were involved.