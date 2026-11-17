Two people were hurt Monday when a car turning left was hit by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Hill Road in Powder Springs.

What happened: At about 3:33 p.m., an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR was stopped in the left turn lane on southbound C.H. James Parkway when it turned left onto Hill Road in front of a white 2013 Ford Escape heading north. The front of the Ford hit the right side of the Chevrolet.

After the crash: The Chevrolet spun and came to rest across the westbound lane of Hill Road. The Ford rotated and stopped in the northeast corner of the intersection. The Chevrolet’s driver was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital by ambulance. The Ford’s driver had visible injuries and drove himself to a hospital.

The investigation: Cobb County Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call (770) 499-3987 and reference case number 26075066.