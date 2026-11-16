What happened: The crash occurred about 12:35 p.m. Saturday at Pine Mountain Road and Laurel Lane in Kennesaw. Edward Leonhard was driving south on Pine Mountain Road when an 18-year-old Acworth resident driving north crossed into his lane. The front of the Chevrolet Silverado struck the driver’s side of Leonhard’s Toyota Camry.

After the crash: Leonhard’s Toyota was pushed west and came to rest in the tree line along the western shoulder. The Silverado came to rest partly in the northbound lane and partly in the front yard of a home at 6000 Pine Mountain Road. Leonhard was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The driver of the Silverado was not hurt.

The investigation: The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987. The case number is 26074574.