After a cool start Monday, temperatures across Georgia will climb through the week, with highs reaching the upper 60s to mid-70s by Thursday and Friday for most of the state.

What’s happening: Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected to stick around all week. Passing high clouds may drift through, but no rain is in the forecast.

By the numbers: Monday highs will sit in the low 60s for most of Georgia, with lows dipping into the 30s overnight in many areas. By Thursday and Friday, highs will push into the low-to-mid 70s across much of the state. Blairsville, in the mountains, will stay cooler, topping out in the upper 60s by week’s end with lows near 30 Monday night. Vidalia, in south Georgia, will see the warmest readings, with a high of 76 Thursday and a low of 49 Friday night.

What this means for you: The pleasant, predictable pattern means no weather disruptions through at least Friday, Nov. 20.