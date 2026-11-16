Cobb County is warning residents about fake emails that claim to be from county departments and ask for money or financial information.

What’s happening: The emails may look like they come from the Cobb County Board of Zoning Appeals or other county offices. They often mention a zoning variance, permit, property address, or application, then ask the recipient to wire money or reply for “settlement instructions.”

What to watch for: The county says warning signs include:

A message claiming your application was approved but requiring immediate payment to move forward.

Requests for wire transfers, bank account numbers, or payment receipts sent by email.

Urgent language threatening delays if you do not pay quickly.

Instructions to handle all payment communication by email only.

Unfamiliar email addresses, suspicious links, or attachments.

What’s confirmed: Cobb County says it will never ask for payment on zoning, permit, or application matters through unsolicited wire-transfer instructions, and it will never direct applicants to reply to an email to get banking or payment details.

What to do: Do not reply to a suspicious email, click any links, open attachments, or send money. Do not share bank, credit card, or personal information. To check whether a request is real, call the county directly using a phone number from the county’s official website.

If you already sent money: Contact your bank or financial institution right away. You may also report the incident to local law enforcement or the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.